Kerala CM congratulates ISRO on successful launch of PSLV-C53

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on the successful launch of three foreign satellites, onboard its PSLV-C53, in precise orbit from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.Congratulations to ISRO on the successful launch of the PSLV-C53DS-EO mission. It also marks the 16th PSLV launch from the second launchpad.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:22 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of three foreign satellites, onboard its PSLV-C53, in precise orbit from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.

''Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful launch of the PSLV-C53/DS-EO mission. This 55th mission of PSLV is yet another example of India lending its hand to international space cooperation. Look forward to many more of such initiatives!,'' Vijayan said in a tweet.

PSLV-C53 is the second dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO which, had on June 23, launched GSAT-24 in its first ''demand-driven'' communication satellite mission post-space sector reforms, leasing the entire capacity on board to Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider Tata Play.

On Thursday, the four-stage, 44.4-metre high PSLV-C53 that blasted off from the second launchpad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre placed the three Singapore satellites--DS-EO, NeuSAR and SCOOB-1 -- in intended orbit of 570 km.

This is the 55th mission of PSLV, often described as ISRO's trusted workhorse and the 15th one using the PSLV-Core Alone variant. It also marks the 16th PSLV launch from the second launchpad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

