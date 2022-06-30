EXCLUSIVE-Meta girds for 'fierce' headwinds, slower growth in second half -memo
Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc is bracing for a leaner second half of the year, as it copes with macroeconomic pressures and data privacy hits to its ads business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The company must "prioritize more ruthlessly" and "operate leaner, meaner, better executing teams," Chief Product Officer Chris Cox wrote in the memo, which appeared on the company's internal discussion forum Workplace. "I have to underscore that we are in serious times here and the headwinds are fierce. We need to execute flawlessly in an environment of slower growth, where teams should not expect vast influxes of new engineers and budgets," Cox wrote.
Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Workplace
- Chris Cox
- Meta Platforms Inc
ALSO READ
Ecom Express named among India's Top 6 Best Workplaces in Transportation & Logistics 2022
Rugby-Former resort staffer McDermott returns to old workplace a Wallaby
Angel One adds title of 'The Best Place to Work in Fintech' to its name and becomes one of the Top 100 Best Workplaces in India
Angel One Adds the Title of ‘The Best Place to Work in Fintech’ to Its Name and Becomes One of the Top 100 Best Workplaces in India
Rugby-World Rugby concerned by France 2023 organising committee workplace allegations