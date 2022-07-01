Instagram tests making all video posts reels

As a result of the most recent action by the blogging platform, Instagram's efforts to rival TikTok are intensifying. According to a screenshot shared on Twitter by Matt Navarra, Instagram has started experimenting with turning every video uploaded to the platform into a Reel in order to increase its reach on both Facebook and Instagram.

"We're testing this feature as part of our efforts to simplify and improve the video experience on Instagram", a Meta spokesman said. In August 2020, Instagram Reels made its debut in the US. The short video format of Reels has received a tonne of engagement.

According to the snapshot, "Video posts are now shared as reels." Instagram believes that by encouraging all videos to become Reels, videos will have greater engagement, have access to video effects, and be able to have music added and be remixed into new Reels. The modification is being evaluated, and it is unclear whether it will last. It's also unclear what will happen to already-posted Instagram videos and whether you will still be able to upload 10-minute videos (or up to 60 minutes on verified accounts), as reported by GSM Arena.

Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, declared that the platform was "no longer a photo-sharing app" about a year ago since it had moved its emphasis to "creators, video, retail, and messaging." (ANI)

