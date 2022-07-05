Samsung Galaxy A21s, A02s, A03s receive Android 12 and One UI 4.1 updates

A trio of Galaxy Ace phones have got an Android 12 update with One UI 4.1. The update also includes the June security patch, which covers 65 vulnerabilities. The three smartphones are the Galaxy A21s and Galaxy A02s (both of which were released in 2020 with Android 10) and the Galaxy A03s (launched with Android 11 last year). As per GSM Arena, the update improves a number of Samsung apps. The Gallery, for example, improves album sorting and offers an enhanced Stories feature. There is also an automatic way to 'remaster' old photos, plus any edits you make can easily be undone. A nice privacy feature lets you scrub time and location data from a photo before sharing it (useful for services that don't do that automatically).

Another privacy-focused feature coming with Android 12, is the indicators that show whether the camera and microphone are in use. It also offers a new search widget that can launch the browser in 'secret mode,' that can block tracking if the option is enabled. The Samsung keyboard now also offers language suggestions supported by Grammarly.

This update also revamps Picture-in-Picture mode, the Samsung widgets, the Calendar app, Dark mode and more. Note that the A21s and A02s are getting the full One UI 4.1 pack, and the A03s are receiving One UI 4.1 Core, as per reports from GSM Arena. Meanwhile, all three models are entitled to four years of security patches, but were not on the list of phones getting three OS updates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)