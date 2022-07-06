iQOO 10 series debuts on July 19

With the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, iQOO teased the iQOO 10 series and indicated the smartphone will be released shortly. The iQOO 10 range will be unveiled on July 19 in China at 7:30 PM local time. According to GSM Arena, the iQOO 10 Pro, which is already a part of the iQOO 10 series and is most likely to be joined by a vanilla model, has already been verified by iQOO.

The business uploaded a little video on Weibo that provides us with a look at one of the smartphones even though it hasn't yet released the specifications for any of these devices. The smartphone's back panel has a dual design, with a leather-like finish on the bottom and a kevlar-like texture on the top surrounding the camera module. A text that said 'Fascination Meets Innovation' is also present.

As the event on July 19 draws nearer, iQOO will probably divulge more information regarding the iQOO 10 series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)