Left Menu

Xiaomi confirms four colour options for 12 Lite

The Xiaomi 12 Lite will be released soon, and the firm has now officially acknowledged its existence. Additionally, the two ambiguous teases on Twitter suggest that the Lite model in the flagship line would come in a variety of stylish hues.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:27 IST
Xiaomi confirms four colour options for 12 Lite
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Xiaomi 12 Lite will be released soon, and the firm has now officially acknowledged its existence. Additionally, the two ambiguous teases on Twitter suggest that the Lite model in the flagship line would come in a variety of stylish hues. The 12 Lite will be available "in a range of colour options to fit and match your taste," Xiaomi stated in a string of tweets. At least four eye-catching paint colours--Green, Purple, Pink, and Silver--will be offered for the 12 Lite.

Additionally, it will be a "featherweight thin design" lightweight gadget. However, none of these promotional pieces provides detailed information about the phone, such as its essential specifications or available software capabilities. A listing for the phone by Orange Spain was filled in yesterday. A triple camera with a 108 MP sensor for the primary shooter, a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W quick charging, and a Snapdragon 778G processor are the features reported by GSM Arena.

Although Xiaomi hasn't announced a debut date, the teasers suggest that it will happen soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022