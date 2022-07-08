BRIEF-Google Offers Concessions To Fend Off U.S. Antitrust Lawsuit - WSJ

July 8 (Reuters) -

* GOOGLE OFFERS CONCESSIONS TO FEND OFF U.S. ANTITRUST LAWSUIT - WSJ

* GOOGLE PROPOSED SPLITTING PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS THAT AUCTIONS, PLACES ADS ON WEBSITES AND APPS INTO A SEPARATE CO UNDER THE ALPHABET UMBRELLA - WSJ Source text: [https://on.wsj.com/3MxENIW] Further company coverage:

