BRIEF-Google Offers Concessions To Fend Off U.S. Antitrust Lawsuit - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 21:43 IST
July 8 (Reuters) -
* GOOGLE OFFERS CONCESSIONS TO FEND OFF U.S. ANTITRUST LAWSUIT - WSJ
* GOOGLE PROPOSED SPLITTING PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS THAT AUCTIONS, PLACES ADS ON WEBSITES AND APPS INTO A SEPARATE CO UNDER THE ALPHABET UMBRELLA - WSJ Source text: [https://on.wsj.com/3MxENIW] Further company coverage:
