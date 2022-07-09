Left Menu

Adani confirms entry into telecom spectrum race

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 18:46 IST
Adani confirms entry into telecom spectrum race
  • Country:
  • India

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group on Saturday confirmed its entry into the race to acquire telecom spectrum, which it said will be used to create a private network to support its businesses from airports to power.

''As India prepares to roll out next generation of 5G services through this auction, we are one of the many applications participating in the open bidding process,'' the group said in a statement.

PTI had on Friday reported Adani group making the surprise entry which will pitch it directly against Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio and telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel.

''We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports & logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations,'' the statement added.

