MetaOneVerse Announces Mega Contest Season for Buyers to Earn Up to 50,000 Dollars in Valuables

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) MetaOneVerse, a reward-based token, has launched the Mega Contest Season with an opportunity to win USD 50,000 in holdings. Anyone who spends more than USD 100 and holds it until July 30 will become eligible to earn the grand amount.

The platform encourages users to mint and trade NFTs, but with the recent announcement, they are empowering users to represent a significant stake in the company, allowing it to become a decentralized marketplace. The goal of the New Mega Contest is to create the largest reward pool of profitable indicators.

The buyers must simply buy USD 100 worth of M1Verse tokens, go to the tweet, submit their BSC scan wallet address, take a transaction screenshot, and tag 5 friends. Now, the user must keep their tokens until the end of the contest to be eligible to win USD 50,000. At the end of the contest, the winner will be chosen from the valid social media posts and responses.

Sharing more about the event, CMO, MetaOneVerse shares, “We are a decentralized marketplace that aims to provide users with meaningful and rewarding experiences. The new special contest will run for the next four weeks allowing users to earn rewards on top of crypto assets. We are hopeful that this endeavor will help strengthen their trust in the crypto ecosystem amidst the volatile market conditions.” MetaOneVerse is also working on its own NFT marketplace. The BUSD platform is already in talks with industry-leading NFT creators, and they hope to join the USD 100 million club soon with the launch of their NFT marketplace.

About MetaOneVerse MetaOneVerse is a hyper-deflationary Token and full-stack ecosystem with modules as Metaverse. Development, Staking, NFT Marketplace, Blockchain and web3 apps. This project provides a rewarding token to benefit holders with 6% BUSD dividends for holding their token. MetaOneVerse is in a very early stage and at a low MC which is around 1.3 million only, eyeing an industry which could be trillions of dollars in coming years.

Twitter: mobile.twitter.com/metaoneverse.

