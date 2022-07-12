Russia fines Apple over alleged data storage violation - Ifax
A Moscow court fined U.S. tech giant Apple 2 million roubles ($33,900) on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to store the data of Russian citizens on Russian territory, the Interfax news agency reported. Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on battle since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 15:25 IST
A Moscow court fined U.S. tech giant Apple 2 million roubles ($33,900) on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to store the data of Russian citizens on Russian territory, the Interfax news agency reported.
Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on battle since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Russian forces turn sights on Lysychansk in battle for eastern Ukraine
G7 leaders mock Russian President Putin over shirtless, bare-chested horse-riding picture
WRAPUP 2-Russian forces turn sights on Lysychansk in battle for eastern Ukraine
WRAPUP 3-Russian forces turn sights on Lysychansk in battle for eastern Ukraine
TIMELINE-The Bolsheviks to Putin: a history of Russian defaults