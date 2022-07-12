Left Menu

Peloton to exit in-house manufacturing of its bike, tread products

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 16:20 IST
Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive said on Tuesday it will cease to manufacture its bike and tread products in-house and hire a third-party manufacturer in an effort to simplify its supply chain and optimize its cost structure.

Shares of Peloton were down 1.8% premarket after the company said Taiwan-based Rexon Industrial Corp will become the primary manufacturer of the hardware for Peloton's bike and tread product lines. The peloton will be suspending operations at its Tonic Fitness Technology Inc facility through the remainder of 2022, the company said.

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

