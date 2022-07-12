Arjun, Dhruv sail into pre-quarters of Singapore Open badminton

Left Menu

Arjun and Kapila, only Indians in fray, faced some resistance in the first game before breezing past the German duo of Jones Ralfy Jansen and Jan Colin Voelker 21-19 21-9 in 34 minutes. The Indian duo will be up against Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia in the next round.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 12-07-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 20:37 IST
Indian pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila advanced into the men's doubles pre-quarter finals of the Singapore Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Tuesday. Arjun and Kapila, only Indians in fray, faced some resistance in the first game before breezing past the German duo of Jones Ralfy Jansen and Jan Colin Voelker 21-19 21-9 in 34 minutes. The Indian duo will be up against Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia in the next round. Shyam Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala crashed out in the first round, going down 21-15 19-21 21-17 to local duo of Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean in a hard-fought three-game tie lasting 50 minutes.

Indian top men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have withdrawn from the event as the latter is recovering from an injury.

In women's d oubles, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker were no challenge to second seeded Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, who won 21-7 21-18 in 35 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

