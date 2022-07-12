Left Menu

YouTube's Picture-in-Picture option available to all iPhone and iPad users

The Picture-in-Picture (PiP) option was first made available to Premium users on iPhones and iPad in the US in June. Now, YouTube has announced that this functionality is now available globally on all iOS and iPadOS 15.0 and higher-running devices. According to GSM Arena, Global YouTube Premium subscribers will be able to watch videos on their iPhones and iPads in PiP mode, which allows them to browse other apps on their devices while watching the videos in a small, floating window.

Non-Premium customers, on the other hand, will be able to use the PiP mode for free only in the United States and for non-music content. If you live in the United States and want PiP mode for music, you'll need to purchase a YouTube Premium subscription.

In a blog post, YouTube stated that PiP for iPhone and iPad will be available "over the next several days," but in a tweet, the firm stated that it is "slowly rolling out" to users. In any case, it's safe to say that it'll be at least a few weeks until all eligible iPhone/iPad users have this functionality on their devices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

