Delhi govt will to partnership with IIIT Delhi for improving urban mobility

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 12:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will set up a center for sustainable mobility in partnership with IIIT Delhi for finding solutions to problems of urban mobility, officials said on Wednesday.

Transport Commissioner, Delhi, Ashish Kundra said a memorandum of understanding was signed for the purpose with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT Delhi) on Tuesday, ''Memorandum of understanding signed today with @IIITDelhi to establish a center for sustainable mobility in partnership with @TransportDelhi @pravesh @kgahlot. Urban mobility problems to be addressed in partnership with academia,'' he said in a tweet.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said several breakthrough initiatives of the Kejriwal government like open transit data, integrating bus data with Google maps and the One Delhi app were technically supported by an IIIT Delhi team.

He expressed confidence that the partnership will help Delhi achieve more milestones in smart and reliable transport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

