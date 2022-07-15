Amazon to create 4,000 jobs in Britain this year

Amazon.com said it would recruit 4,000 workers in Britain this year, including at fulfilment centres in Wakefield and Knowsley, taking its permanent workforce to 75,000 and making it one of the country's top-10 private-sector employers.

The company, which held its biggest ever "Prime Day" global shopping event on July 12 and 13, said 56% of its new hires in its British operations teams in the first half of the year were previously unemployed or had joined directly from education.

