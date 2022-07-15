Left Menu

Poland to buy 116 used Abrams tanks from U.S., says minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-07-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 17:37 IST
Poland to buy 116 used Abrams tanks from U.S., says minister
Mariusz Blaszczak Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland will buy 116 used Abrams tanks from the United States, the Polish defence minister said on Friday, as Warsaw strengthens its armed forces following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Poland has vowed to raise its defence spending to 3% of gross domestic product and more than double the size of its army to deter any possible attack after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the largest conflict in Europe since World War Two.

"We agreed on a contract with the USA concerning the purchase on preferential terms of 116 used Abrams tanks," Mariusz Blaszczak told public broadcaster TVP Info, adding that the deal would "significantly strengthen" Poland's defence capabilities The deal comes in addition to a contract for the purchase of 250 Abrams tanks announced in April.

Blaszczak did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022