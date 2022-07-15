Musk says Tesla could lower vehicle prices if inflation slows

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Friday the electric automaker could lower prices for cars if inflation calms down.

Musk, who has over 100 million followers on Twitter, was replying to a tweet on Friday that asked if there were plans to lower prices after the pandemic and supply chain woes had driven prices of cars.

