Nearly half of households find repair cost exorbitant for broken devices: Survey

Around 38 per cent of households polled have more than three technology gadgets like laptops and mobile phones that need repair but nearly half of them find repair cost of brands prohibitive, a report by online platform LocalCircles said.

''On an aggregate basis, 43 per cent of Indian households have three or more less than five-year-old devices such as laptops and smartphones at home that need service or repair,'' the report said.

Around 47 per cent of households stated that the repair cost of the old device with the brand was prohibitive and bad economics, and they went for buying a new device.

The data is based on a question about the number of less than 5-year-old devices (laptop, desktop, tablet, smartphone, printer, others) that people have in their house that have technical issue and they opted to buy a new one instead of trying to get them repaired or serviced locally or by the company.

The survey received more than 34,000 responses from 309 districts of India which comprised 61 per cent male respondents and 39 per cent female.

When asked about their decision to buy a replacement device for laptop, desktop, tablet, printer, mobile phones etc for a less than 5-year-old device, 47 per cent of consumers cited that the cost of getting service or repair with the brand was prohibitive and bad economics, while 18 per cent said they tried getting the service or repair with the brand and they failed to deliver.

The survey report coincides with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs decision to create a framework for 'Right to Repair' in India.

The objective of the ministry is to bind manufacturers to give detailed drawings of their products while selling them so that consumers do not remain dependent on original manufacturers for after sales service or repairs.

LocalCircles founder Sachin Taparia said that the survey was done between April 10 to July 9 in which 47 per cent respondents were from tier 1, 31 per cent from tier 2, and 22 per cent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

