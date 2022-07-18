Flipkart inks pact to launch skill training initiative in Bihar for e-commerce logistics sector

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday announced it has inked a pact with the Bihar State Skill Development Mission to launch the initiatives of the Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA) in the state.

The initiative is aimed at creating a pool of skilled supply chain operations talent and impart relevant industry training and knowledge, according to a statement.

This will help bridge the skill gap and create job opportunities in the expanding supply chain industry in the country.

Flipkart has expanded ''Supply Chain Operations Academy to accelerate skill building in Bihar for the e-commerce logistics sector,'' it said.

Launched in October last year, the training programme under SCOA has been designed and created by the Flipkart team to offer a holistic experience and training to candidates. It entails 15 days of digital classroom training and 45 days of on-the-job apprenticeship at Flipkart supply chain facilities, for which the qualified candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs 17,500.

The programme involves a 60-day skilling initiative that aims to empower the youth to build careers in various aspects of supply chain management and certify them to increase their employability.

The students will be imparted skills through Flipkart's Learning Management System, an online platform for learning programmes, where they can pick up diverse set of skills through courses developed by industry experts, the company said.

