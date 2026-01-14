Family Ties and Political Feasts: Lalu's Return Amidst Bihar's Political Tensions

RJD president Lalu Prasad marked a surprising return to family and political circles by attending a Makar Sankranti feast at the residence of his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, in Bihar. This comes months after an apparent familial and political fallout that saw Tej Pratap expelled from the party.

The gathering, which attracted significant political attention, did not see the presence of Lalu's younger son Tejashwi Yadav. Despite his absence, Tej Pratap expressed optimism about a potential merger between committed RJD cadres and the Janshakti Janata Dal, suggesting a revival of his political ambitions.

The event, which featured prominent figures like Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, has fueled conjecture about Tej Pratap's political maneuvers, especially regarding possible ties with the NDA. However, political leaders stressed that the festival should not be overanalyzed for its political implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)