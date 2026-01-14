Left Menu

Family Ties and Political Feasts: Lalu's Return Amidst Bihar's Political Tensions

RJD president Lalu Prasad attended a Makar Sankranti feast at his son Tej Pratap Yadav's house, after earlier tensions and expulsion. Yadav urged a merger with Janshakti Janata Dal amidst Bihar's political shifts. The event saw notable political figures, sparking rumors of Yadav's potential alignment with the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:36 IST
Family Ties and Political Feasts: Lalu's Return Amidst Bihar's Political Tensions
Lalu Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

RJD president Lalu Prasad marked a surprising return to family and political circles by attending a Makar Sankranti feast at the residence of his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, in Bihar. This comes months after an apparent familial and political fallout that saw Tej Pratap expelled from the party.

The gathering, which attracted significant political attention, did not see the presence of Lalu's younger son Tejashwi Yadav. Despite his absence, Tej Pratap expressed optimism about a potential merger between committed RJD cadres and the Janshakti Janata Dal, suggesting a revival of his political ambitions.

The event, which featured prominent figures like Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, has fueled conjecture about Tej Pratap's political maneuvers, especially regarding possible ties with the NDA. However, political leaders stressed that the festival should not be overanalyzed for its political implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

 Global
2
Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Northern India's Harsh Cold Wave Persists

Northern India's Harsh Cold Wave Persists

 India
4
Delhi High Court Stands Firm in IRCTC Scam Trial

Delhi High Court Stands Firm in IRCTC Scam Trial

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026