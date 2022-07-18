FCC confirms 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging for Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available in a number of configurations, some dual SIM and some single.
- Country:
- South Korea
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available in a number of configurations, some dual SIM and some single. According to GSM Arena, the device, with the model number SM-A236, will be a 5G-capable replacement for the Galaxy A23.
The phone has dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (ac), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and 5G (with different bands depending on the specific model). Additionally, it features an internal microSD card slot (although it's unclear if the two SIM variants have a hybrid slot).
A 5,000mAh battery with 25W rapid charging will also power the phone (same as the 4G phone), as reported by GSM Arena. According to Geekbench scores, the A23 5G will use a Snapdragon 695 chipset.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is anticipated to go on sale in Europe, India, and potentially additional markets like North America (where it will be accompanied by the Galaxy A04s). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Europe
- 5
- microSD
- North America
ALSO READ
India among top five countries of birth for naturalised US citizens
Openers in focus as India look to seal series against Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI
India's fuel sales soar in June
Indian wrestlers clinch 8 medals in U-15 Asian Wrestling Championship
Russia's Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine at 42.1 mcm