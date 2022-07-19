Left Menu

OnePlus 10T's launch date and price, check inside

Earlier this month, the OnePlus 10T will launch in India between July 25 and August 1, but a new report claims the smartphone will debut in the Asian country on August 3.

ANI | Shenzhen | Updated: 19-07-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 13:56 IST
OnePlus 10T's launch date and price, check inside
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Earlier this month, the OnePlus 10T will launch in India between July 25 and August 1, but a new report claims the smartphone will debut in the Asian country on August 3. According to GSM Arena, the OnePlus 10T will come in 128GB and 256GB storage trims in India with three RAM options - 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB.

The smartphone will be offered in Jade Green and Moonstone Black colours. However, the Moonstone Black model will only have the 16GB RAM option, whereas the Jade Green version might only come in 8GB and 12GB trims. As per rumours, the 16GB RAM variant won't be offered worldwide but would only be made accessible in China and India. The launch dates for markets other than India aren't mentioned, though.

In India, the OnePlus 10T will start at INR 49,999 (USD625\617Euros) and be available through Amazon.in. Although we don't know the specific day, sales will start the first week of August, as reported by GSM Arena. OnePlus has not yet released any information on the 10T. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

