PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:55 IST
Dyson unveils new vacuum cleaner V15 Detect
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
British tech firm Dyson on Monday unveiled V15 Detect, its most powerful and intelligent cord-free vacuum cleaner to date.

Engineered to detect hidden dust particles as small as 10 microns and equipped with an acoustic piezo sensor, new Dyson technology redefines deep cleaning for Indian households, said a company statement.

''Our latest vacuums use adapted laser technology to reveal hidden dust, integrating a diode laser into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a 1.5-degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground to create the best contrast between dust and floor,'' James Dyson, Engineer and Founder, said.

Developed by a team of 370 highly skilled engineers globally, this latest vacuum uses a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which generates up to 240 air watts of suction for the most powerful deep clean.

