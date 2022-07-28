Russian court fines Tinder owner for data law violation - RIA
A Russian court fined Match Group, the owner of the Tinder dating app, 2 million roubles ($33,280) on Thursday for an alleged failure to store user data within Russian territory, the RIA news agency reported.
The fine follows similar steps against Facebook's WhatsApp and Snapchat owner Snap Inc taken earlier on Thursday.
($1 = 60.1000 roubles)
