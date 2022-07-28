ASICS TO TRAIN 30 RUNNERS TO ACHIEVE NEW RECORDS

ASICS, a Japanese sports performance brand announces the launch of the METASPEED™+ Time: Trials – a pinnacle event that will combine ground-breaking new product and optimum race conditions to enable athletes to beat their Personal Best (PB).

Taking place in key metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi & Bengaluru, ASICS will select runners across the country to take part in a high-octane series of METASPEED™ + Time: Trials race event.

Over 30 athletes across different performance levels, will compete in a timed 10 kilometers race, in a quest to achieve new personal records. ASICS will support runners to help them improve their timing under the guidance of ASICS Running Club coaches Girish Bindra, Gaurav Singh, Deepa Nayak, and Ravinder Singh and the mentorship of ASICS Athlete & Olympian T. Gopi. There will also be a few more sessions with experts from the nutrition and sports industry.

ASICS India & South Asia Managing Director, Mr. Rajat Khurana said, '' We are excited to announce our pinnacle Time: Trial race event to support 30 runners across the country. We are also thrilled to launch our new shoe Metaspeed™+ Sky and Metaspeed™+ Edge with this event as it is specially designed for runners to improve their running speed and overall performance. We at ASICS are dedicated to transforming consumer experiences by integrating innovation and technology throughout our offerings.'' All new records achieved at the event will be accomplished wearing the all-new METASPEED™ + shoes which will be officially launched by the runners.

The races will start at 07:00 am IST on 6th August in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The event is open for all runners who want to participate in an open 10k run and be a part of the momentous occasion.

Click on the below link to register: https://www.asics.com/in/en-in/arc-Registration

