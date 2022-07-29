Left Menu

United States, Japan to launch new semiconductor research hub

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:59 IST
United States, Japan to launch new semiconductor research hub
The United States and Japan have decided to launch a new joint international semiconductor research hub, Japanese Trade Minister Hagiuda Koichi said at press conference in Washington. The countries agreed during U.S and Japanese economic talks to work on joint research for next-generation semiconductors to establish a secure source of the vital components.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said there was extensive discussion Friday "about how Japan and the United States could collaborate, especially with respect to advanced semiconductors."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

