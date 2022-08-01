Left Menu

Russia's Chubais ill with rare immune disorder, close sources say

Chubais, 67, thinks he is suffering from Guillain–Barre syndrome, a disease caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system, said the sources. "He thinks it's a disease," the first source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "I don't think it is poisoning," said the second source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity. (Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-08-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 14:11 IST
Russia's Chubais ill with rare immune disorder, close sources say
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Anatoly Chubais, who quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy due to the war in Ukraine, is being treated in intensive care in Europe for a rare immune disorder that attacks the nervous system, two sources close to Chubais told Reuters. Chubais, 67, thinks he is suffering from Guillain–Barre syndrome, a disease caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system, said the sources.

"He thinks it's a disease," the first source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "I don't think it is poisoning," said the second source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022