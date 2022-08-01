Russia's Chubais ill with rare immune disorder, close sources say
Chubais, 67, thinks he is suffering from Guillain–Barre syndrome, a disease caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system, said the sources. "He thinks it's a disease," the first source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "I don't think it is poisoning," said the second source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity. (Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
Anatoly Chubais, who quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy due to the war in Ukraine, is being treated in intensive care in Europe for a rare immune disorder that attacks the nervous system, two sources close to Chubais told Reuters.
"He thinks it's a disease," the first source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "I don't think it is poisoning," said the second source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.
