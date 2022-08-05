Left Menu

Snickers maker apologises for advert suggesting Taiwan is a country

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-08-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 17:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Mars Wrigley, makers of the Snickers candy bar, apologized on Friday for a Snickers product launch that Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country.

Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the "countries" of South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan went viral on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo on Friday.

Mars Wrigley on its Snickers China Weibo account published an apology and said the relevant content had been amended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

