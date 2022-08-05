Tata Neu CTO Sauvik Banerjjee quits

Left Menu

Tata Neus Chief Technology Officer CTO Sauvik Banerjjee has quit for personal reasons, according to Tata Digital.Tata Neu, the super app of the Tata Group, was launched in April this year. We wish him well in all his future endeavours, a Tata Digital spokesperson said.Banerjjee had played a key role in the development of the app and the team behind it.

Tata Neu's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Sauvik Banerjjee has quit for personal reasons, according to Tata Digital.

Tata Neu, the 'super app' of the Tata Group, was launched in April this year. It is a part of Tata Digital, which the conglomerate set up to build its digital businesses.

''We can confirm that Sauvik Banerjjee has moved on for personal reasons. We wish him well in all his future endeavours,'' a Tata Digital spokesperson said.

Banerjjee had played a key role in the development of the app and the team behind it. In 2016, he had joined as CTO of Tata CliQ, a digital marketplace offering a range of items including electronics, apparels, footwear and accessories.

It is understood that Banerjjee, a UK national, had wanted to relocate after the launch of Tata Neu due to family reasons.

The Tata Neu app brings together grocery-to-hotel-to-airline ticket booking services and many of the group's brands on a single platform as the conglomerate seeks to have a bigger play in the fast-growing Indian e-commerce space.

