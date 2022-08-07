Science News Roundup: As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Left Menu

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

With Earth's orbit growing more crowded with satellites, a U.S. government agency on Friday said it would begin revising decades-old rules on getting rid of space junk and on other issues such as satellite refueling and inspecting and repairing in-orbit spacecraft. "We believe the new space age needs new rules," Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said after the 4-0 FCC vote, adding that current rules "were largely built for another era."

(With inputs from agencies.)

