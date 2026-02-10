Sanatan Dharma's Journey: Unity and Global Power
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the threat to Sanatan culture if the nation weakens, calling for unity and alertness against divisive forces. He credits Prime Minister Modi for India's transformative journey towards becoming a global power while urging participation in preserving cultural heritage.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a strong warning concerning the potential vulnerabilities facing Sanatan culture if the nation falters. Speaking at a cultural event, Adityanath urged citizens to remain vigilant against those sowing division.
The chief minister highlighted recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging a global call to action as human rights groups remain notably silent. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, he believes India is on a transformative path to becoming a global powerhouse.
Adityanath celebrated India's enduring cultural resilience, referring to it as a catalyst for global unity and compassion. He argued that India's historical leadership under figures like Chanakya and Chandragupta set a benchmark for current ambitions, as the country aims to become the world's third-largest economy.