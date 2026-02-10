Sanatan Dharma's Journey: Unity and Global Power

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a strong warning concerning the potential vulnerabilities facing Sanatan culture if the nation falters. Speaking at a cultural event, Adityanath urged citizens to remain vigilant against those sowing division.

The chief minister highlighted recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging a global call to action as human rights groups remain notably silent. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, he believes India is on a transformative path to becoming a global powerhouse.

Adityanath celebrated India's enduring cultural resilience, referring to it as a catalyst for global unity and compassion. He argued that India's historical leadership under figures like Chanakya and Chandragupta set a benchmark for current ambitions, as the country aims to become the world's third-largest economy.