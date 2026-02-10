Left Menu

Sanatan Dharma's Journey: Unity and Global Power

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the threat to Sanatan culture if the nation weakens, calling for unity and alertness against divisive forces. He credits Prime Minister Modi for India's transformative journey towards becoming a global power while urging participation in preserving cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:32 IST
Sanatan Dharma's Journey: Unity and Global Power
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a strong warning concerning the potential vulnerabilities facing Sanatan culture if the nation falters. Speaking at a cultural event, Adityanath urged citizens to remain vigilant against those sowing division.

The chief minister highlighted recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging a global call to action as human rights groups remain notably silent. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, he believes India is on a transformative path to becoming a global powerhouse.

Adityanath celebrated India's enduring cultural resilience, referring to it as a catalyst for global unity and compassion. He argued that India's historical leadership under figures like Chanakya and Chandragupta set a benchmark for current ambitions, as the country aims to become the world's third-largest economy.

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision: India-Pakistan World Cup Clash On

Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision: India-Pakistan World Cup Clash On

 Global
2
Inferno at Iraq's Baiji Refinery Claims Lives, Sparks Concern

Inferno at Iraq's Baiji Refinery Claims Lives, Sparks Concern

 Iraq
3
Middle Eastern Nations Condemn Israel's Settlement Expansion in West Bank

Middle Eastern Nations Condemn Israel's Settlement Expansion in West Bank

 Global
4
Trump Administration Proposes Restriction on Federal Employee Dismissal Appeals

Trump Administration Proposes Restriction on Federal Employee Dismissal Appe...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026