HFCL, Qualcomm partner for 5G fixed wireless product development

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL Limited on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies for design and development of 5G millimeter wave fixed wireless access products for broadband services.

In the recently concluded spectrum auction, all the four bidders -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani Data Networks -- have purchased spectrum in the millimeter wave band, which is the 26 gigahertz frequency range. The mmWave has power to transmit signals at high speed but covers very short distances. ''Qualcomm Technologies is a recognized world leader in 5G technology and we are very pleased with this collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, which also aligns with our commitment to bridge the digital divide globally,'' HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said in a statement. Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is becoming popular in mmWave bands across the world and it can be used as an alternative to fiber in high density or congested urban areas. In continuation with its 5G product strategy, HFCL is expanding its 5G product portfolio by launching product development of 5G mmWave FWA CPE (customer premise equipment) products for India and global markets. ''We are excited that HFCL selected the Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2 to incorporate in its 5G mmWave FWA CPE products, further supporting the digital transformation of India by developing a suite of 5G infrastructure products,'' Qualcomm India and SAARC President Rajen Vagadia said.

