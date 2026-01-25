Sunny Deol and Jyothika Team Up for Action Thriller

Actors Sunny Deol and Jyothika are set to join forces in an action thriller directed by Balaji Ganesh. This exciting collaboration is produced by industry heavyweights Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and A R Murugadoss, with production kicking off in February.

Deol's recent film, 'Border 2', directed by Anurag Singh, has been performing well at the box office, accumulating a net total of Rs 72.69 crore domestically. The movie is a sequel to the 1997 hit directed by J P Dutta and features a stellar cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Meanwhile, Jyothika stars in 'Dabba Cartel', a Netflix series that premiered in February 2025. The series boasts an impressive lineup with Shalini, Anjali Anand, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shabana Azmi. Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming projects from these talented actors.