West Bengal's Coal Gasification Leap: Pioneering Synthetic Natural Gas Production

The coal gasification complex at Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal, spearheaded by Coal Gas India Ltd, is progressing towards producing synthetic natural gas. With bids invited for an Air Separation Unit, the project aims for completion by 2030, aligning with India's energy independence goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:53 IST
The ambitious coal gasification project at Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal, is gaining momentum. Coal Gas India Ltd (CGIL) is advancing critical initial steps for the monumental Rs 13,052-crore venture to produce synthetic natural gas (SNG), per a company official's statement on Sunday.

Projects & Development India Ltd, in collaboration with CGIL, has invited tenders for an Air Separation Unit (ASU), to be established on a Build, Own and Operate (BOO) model. This ASU will assure a continuous oxygen and nitrogen supply to the complex, essential for its round-the-clock operation, according to sources from PTI.

With a completion target set for 2030, the project aligns with India's strategic aim to reduce imported natural gas dependency. It represents a keystone in reaching the national objective of producing 100 million tonnes of coal gasification by 2030.

