Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-08-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 13:39 IST
Iran receives first telemetry data from "Khayyam" satellite - IRNA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Iran's Space Organisation has received the first telemetry data sent from the "Khayyam" satellite, a remote-sensing Iranian satellite launched on Tuesday by a Russian rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the official IRNA news agency said.

Tehran has rejected claims the satellite could be used by Moscow to boost its intelligence capabilities in Ukraine, saying Iran will have full control and operation over it "from day one".

