US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Chipmakers drag Wall St lower after Micron's warning

Wall Street's main indexes slipped at the open on Tuesday as a dismal forecast from Micron Technology dragged chip stocks lower, while investors remained cautious ahead of inflation data that will feed into the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.18 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 32,807.36.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.95 points, or 0.17%, at 4,133.11, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.97 points, or 0.69%, to 12,557.49 at the opening bell.

