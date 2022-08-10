Left Menu

Condom ad above women-only seat in Metro train surfaces on social media, DMRC says poster removed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 23:57 IST
An advertisement of a condom-manufacturing company mounted on a panel above a women-only reserved seat in a Delhi Metro train has surfaced on social media, with some users asking the DMRC to remove the poster.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) source on Wednesday said, ''This ad is an old one and has already been removed.'' A Twitter user on Wednesday shared the image on social media, following which some other users tagged the DMRC and asked it to ''take immediate action''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

