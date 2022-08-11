Left Menu

Verizon Communications Inc's internet services appeared to be back up after facing a brief disruption on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Reports of the outage dropped to around 200 incidents in the United States, as per Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 12:15 IST
Verizon's internet services back up after brief outage - Downdetector
Verizon Image Credit: Wikipedia

Reports of the outage dropped to around 200 incidents in the United States, as per Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

Reports of the outage dropped to around 200 incidents in the United States, as per Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources. At the peak of the outage, more than 2,000 user reports had cited issues with Verizon.

The wireless carrier did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company's mobile and landline communications services, including broadband internet and phone, were affected by the disruption.

Most incidents were reported in Fayetteville, New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Baltimore, Fort Bragg and Santa Rosa, the tracking website said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

