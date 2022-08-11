3D printed spinal orthosis designed for disabled people suffering from cancer

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (Divyangjan) has developed a three-dimesional printed spinal orthosis for people with disabilities suffering from cancer.

The first such instrument was fitted in a patient on Thursday in the presence of Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, according to an official statement.

An orthosis is an externally applied device used to influence the structural and functional characteristics of the neuromuscular and skeletal system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)