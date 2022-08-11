Left Menu

3D printed spinal orthosis designed for disabled people suffering from cancer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 18:04 IST
3D printed spinal orthosis designed for disabled people suffering from cancer
  • Country:
  • India

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (Divyangjan) has developed a three-dimesional printed spinal orthosis for people with disabilities suffering from cancer.

The first such instrument was fitted in a patient on Thursday in the presence of Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, according to an official statement.

An orthosis is an externally applied device used to influence the structural and functional characteristics of the neuromuscular and skeletal system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022