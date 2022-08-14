Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Europe eyes Musk's SpaceX to bridge launch gap left by Russia tensions
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Exclusive-Europe eyes Musk's SpaceX to bridge launch gap left by Russia tensions
The European Space Agency (ESA) has begun preliminary technical discussions with Elon Musk's SpaceX that could lead to the temporary use of its launchers after the Ukraine conflict blocked Western access to Russia's Soyuz rockets. The private American competitor to Europe's Arianespace has emerged as a key contender to plug a temporary gap alongside Japan and India, but final decisions depend on the still unresolved timetable for Europe's delayed Ariane 6 rocket.
