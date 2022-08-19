Left Menu

Key Pakistani internet providers report outage

Updated: 19-08-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 13:27 IST
Key Pakistani internet providers report outage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Key Pakistani telecom operators reported that internet connectivity was down in some regions in the country on Friday, while the country's telecom regulator said it was investigating the issue.

State-owned Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd's optical fiber network was experiencing faults and hence users in northern and central regions of the country were facing an outage, it said in a tweet.

Telenor Pakistan, backed by Norway's state-controlled Telenor said its internet network was down due to a network issue on their internet service provider.

