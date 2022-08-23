Zelenskiy: Ukraine will take back Crimea by any means it deems right
Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 21:05 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine would recapture its annexed peninsula of Crimea from Russia by any means it deemed right, and that it would not consult other countries before doing so.
Zelenskiy made the comments at a news conference in Kyiv after the leaders of dozens of countries and international organisations took part - most of them by video - in Crimea Platform, a forum hosted by Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
