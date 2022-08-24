Left Menu

Double podium finish for India in IBSF World Junior Snooker C'ships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 12:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
India's Anupama Ramachandran and Keerthana Pandian won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the U-21 Women's event at the IBSF World Junior Snooker Championships in Bucharest, Romania.

Ramachandran lost to Thailand's Panchaya Channoi 1-4 in the summit clash on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Pandian also went down Channoi 0-3, settling for a bronze.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated the cueists for their achievements.

''Many Congratulations Champs!! Well Done,'' the SAI tweeted.

Last year, Tamil Nadu's Ramachandran clinched the first position in the women's (1st leg) round-robin league of the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

