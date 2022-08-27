Russia intensifies attacks in parts of eastern Ukraine, Britain says
Russia has probably stepped up attacks along the Donetsk sector of the Donbas region over the last five days in a move that could be aimed at sucking in Ukrainian troops and foiling a counter-attack, according to Britain's defence ministry.
There has been intense fighting near the towns of Siversk and Bakhmut which are located north of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, the ministry said on its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter on Saturday.
"There is a real possibility that Russia has increased its efforts in the Donbas in an attempt to draw in or fix additional Ukrainian units, amid speculation that Ukraine is planning a major counter-offensive," the update added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
‘Very alarming’ conditions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, IAEA chief warns
India expresses concern over reports of shelling near Ukraine's nuclear power plant
WRAPUP 2-Strikes at Ukraine nuclear plant prompt UN chief to call for demilitarised zone
India expresses concern over reports of shelling near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Two more ships depart from Ukraine -Turkey's defence ministry