Russia intensifies attacks in parts of eastern Ukraine, Britain says

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 12:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia has probably stepped up attacks along the Donetsk sector of the Donbas region over the last five days in a move that could be aimed at sucking in Ukrainian troops and foiling a counter-attack, according to Britain's defence ministry.

There has been intense fighting near the towns of Siversk and Bakhmut which are located north of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, the ministry said on its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter on Saturday.

"There is a real possibility that Russia has increased its efforts in the Donbas in an attempt to draw in or fix additional Ukrainian units, amid speculation that Ukraine is planning a major counter-offensive," the update added.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

