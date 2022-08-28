Left Menu

Specs for Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip leaked

Qualcomm will be launching a Snapdragon 6 series chip with the same naming convention as its predecessor, suggests new leaks.

28-08-2022
Qualcomm will be launching a Snapdragon 6 series chip with the same naming convention as its predecessor, suggests new leaks. According to GSM Arena, a reliable leakster Evan Blass has leaked the complete specs sheet of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, which tells that it is a 4nm chip having part number SM6450.

The new chipset supports 5G networks and Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ technology. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC consists of a Kryo CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, but the number of cores is unknown. This chip can support displays with up to FullHD+ resolution and 120Hz screen refresh rate and let users take pictures with a 108MP camera.

The smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will also be able to record 4K HDR videos at 30 FPS and slow-mo videos at 240 FPS. GSM Arena has reported that the image shared by Blass says 240 FPS slow-mo video recording can be done in 270p, which could be a typo, and the actual resolution could be 720p.

There's no word from Qualcomm about the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 yet. Still, it might go official alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chip at this year's Snapdragon Summit, which will be hosted in Hawaii between November 15-17. However, Qualcomm could also announce it before the 8 Gen 2. Last year, Qualcomm launched three chipsets based on the 4nm manufacturing process under the new naming scheme - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. (ANI)

