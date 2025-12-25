Left Menu

Hawaii's Groundbreaking Climate Tax on Cruise Passengers Sets Sail

Hawaii plans to impose a new tourist tax on cruise ship passengers to fund climate change initiatives. The tax, set to start in 2026, aims to raise $100 million annually. Despite legal challenges, authorities affirm the tax is crucial to address climate threats, with an appeal currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 25-12-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 05:01 IST
Hawaii's Groundbreaking Climate Tax on Cruise Passengers Sets Sail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark decision, a federal judge has cleared Hawaii's implementation of a new tourist tax on cruise ship passengers. This initiative, aimed at tackling climate change, will commence in early 2026.

U.S. District Judge Jill A. Otake dismissed objections that sought to prevent officials from enforcing this unprecedented law. Hawaii's Governor, Josh Green, had earlier signed the legislation to combat environmental challenges like eroding shorelines and wildfires by generating an estimated $100 million annually.

Although challenged by the Cruise Lines International Association and local businesses, the state insists the tax is essential. The U.S. government, meanwhile, has intervened, labeling the measure as a legal overreach, while an appeal remains under consideration.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025