Mumbai: Fraudster calls people seeking digital gift cards, money in name of senior cop

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 15:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wallpaper Flare
People in the city have been receiving calls on WhatsApp from a fraudster seeking digital gift cards and money from a number with the display picture (DP) of a senior official of the Mumbai police, an official said on Monday.

This is a second instance of fraudsters demanding gift cards or money by contacting people through calls or messages in the name of police officials.

Earlier, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar's photo was used by fraudsters to send messages demanding e-gift cards.

In the latest instance, the fraudster has used a photograph of Joint Commissioner of Police Pravin Padwal, who heads the economic offences wing's (EOW) of the force.

Taking to social media, Padwal appealed to people to not respond to such calls and block the phone number. ''Some fraudster has created a fake WhatsApp number in my name with a photo on it and is asking for money or Amazon Gift cards. Please don't respond. Kindly block the number and report to WhatsApp,'' the senior policeman appealed in a message on Facebook.

Few days ago, an additional director general rank officer and superintendent of police rank officer had also encountered such messages, which were sent by fraudsters using police officers' photos a display pictures.

