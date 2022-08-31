Carestream Health India Launches DRX Compass at Delhi Medical Association Conference, Hotel Lalit, Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Carestream Health India participated in the Delhi Medical Association Conference (DMACON), the oldest professional association of modern medical professionals in India. The event on 28th August 2022, hosted several dignitaries and prominent individuals from the healthcare ecosystem.

During the conference, Carestream unveiled the newly launched DRX Compass DR system using an immersive interactive experience during the scientific session in the main hall and at the Carestream booth.

The Carestream DRX Compass offers phenomenal diagnostic quality with the least amount of patient dosage and ease of operation for technicians, improving the diagnostic capabilities and productivity of the diagnostic facility. With DRX Compass DR system, customers can configure their system based on their needs and budget, with a focus on improved workflow and easy upgrades for the future.

Commenting about the DRX Compass launch Mr. Niraj Srivastava, General Manager- Sales North Carestream India said, “Carestream has invested significant expertise, time and resources in building this digital radiology solution and am sure customers in North India can ‘Navigate & Accelerate’ their radiology practice with this ‘Personalized, Powerful & Partner technology’.” About Carestream Health Carestream (earlier known as Kodak) is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic and other applications—all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please contact your Carestream representative or call 1800 209 0190 or visit www.carestream.com. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: L to R: Dr. S. K. Singh, Dr. Satish Tyagi, Dr. S. P.S. Bedi, Mr. Niraj Srivastava (Carestream), Dr. Anil Chaturvedi, Dr. Sandeep Sharma, Dr. Anup Kumar during the launch activity

