'Samsara': New mythological fantasy fiction to hit stands on September 26

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 13:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A new mythological fantasy novel by debut writer Saksham Garg will be published on September 26, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has announced.

To be published under Penguin's Ebury Press imprint, ''Samsara: Enter the Valley of the Gods'' aims to ''delight and shock'' readers who enjoy mythological works, fantasy, and science-fiction novels. It is currently available for pre-order online.

''Samsara'' follows an atheist protagonist based in New Delhi who one day mysteriously finds himself transported to a hidden valley in the Himalayas.

''This book is a consequence of ten years of writing, to deliver a simple message -- a note on how we view religion today. It has been a long and fruitful journey, but this is just the beginning. I hope that readers can feel the magic of Samsara transform them, just as I did while writing it,'' said Garg, who is currently working as an editor at PRHI.

Replete with ''twists and turns'', the book, according to the publishers, demonstrates the ''forgotten concepts of Moksha, Brahman, Ahimsa, and the cycle of Samsara, and presents a bold take on the idea of God''.

''Samsara will take readers on a thrilling and adventurous ride through its intricately etched plot and believable characters. A pathbreaking work, it will find its unique space in the world in mythology, fantasy, and science-fiction,'' said Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage at PRHI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

