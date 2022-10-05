Lloyd's of London investigates possible cyber attack

Lloyd's of London is investigating a possible cyber attack, the commercial insurance market said on Wednesday, with companies on high alert for intrusions as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Lloyd’s has detected unusual activity on its network and we are investigating the issue," a Lloyd's spokesperson said by email, adding that the market was resetting the network. "We have informed market participants and relevant parties, and we will provide more information once our investigations have concluded."

Lloyd's, which has been vocal in its support for sanctions against Russia, declined to comment on the possible source of the attack. Around 100 insurance syndicates operate at Lloyd's.

Several of the syndicates offer cyber insurance against such attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)